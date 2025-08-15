Legal Storm Over Trump's Troop Deployment Unfolds in California

A controversial trial in California has called into question President Donald Trump's deployment of U.S. troops in Los Angeles, raising issues about the legality of military involvement in domestic policing under the Posse Comitatus Act.

Judge Charles Breyer of the San Francisco district court is set to rule on the case in the coming weeks. The trial stems from California Governor Gavin Newsom's lawsuit against Trump after the President ordered National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles amid anti-immigration raid protests. Newsom argues that such military deployment for law enforcement purposes is unlawful.

The Justice Department contends that Trump's actions are backed by the U.S. Constitution, which allows domestic troop deployments to protect federal assets. The debate continues as California challenges the bounds of the military's assistance, citing breaches of traditional non-involvement in civilian law enforcement.