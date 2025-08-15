China Pushes for Border Harmony in Southeast Asia

China has urged Cambodia and Thailand to increase efforts towards achieving lasting peace at their border, amid ongoing disputes. The statement emerged from a trilateral meeting, asserting China's support for a sustainable ceasefire following the region's deadliest clashes in over a decade.

During the discussion, held in Yunnan province, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted cooperation opportunities in diverse sectors including agriculture, environmental governance, and new energy fields. Law enforcement collaboration was also a critical theme, aiming at establishing protective platforms for overseas citizens and combating cross-border crime.

Furthermore, Wang participated in informal talks with officials from Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos, discussing Myanmar's electoral and stability challenges. With optimism in short supply, Wang reiterated the need for strengthened joint operations to enhance regional security and border management strategies.