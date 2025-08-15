Catastrophe in Chisoti: Rescuers Race Against Time Amidst Jammu's Rains
The cloudburst in Chisoti, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed 60 lives and left many missing as rescues continue. Rescuers, including police and Army personnel, are on site amidst intermittent rains. The tragic incident disrupted the Machail Mata pilgrimage, affecting local infrastructure and sparking evaluations of administrative preparedness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishtwar | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
A cloudburst devastated the village of Chisoti in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, triggering a rescue mission on Friday amid challenging weather conditions.
The calamity has resulted in 60 fatalities, including two CISF personnel, with many more reported injured or missing. Rescuers continue their relentless search for survivors.
The disaster has disrupted the annual Machail Mata pilgrimage, causing significant damage to local infrastructure and raising urgent questions about administrative preparedness in the face of weather warnings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement