Catastrophe in Chisoti: Rescuers Race Against Time Amidst Jammu's Rains

A cloudburst devastated the village of Chisoti in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, triggering a rescue mission on Friday amid challenging weather conditions.

The calamity has resulted in 60 fatalities, including two CISF personnel, with many more reported injured or missing. Rescuers continue their relentless search for survivors.

The disaster has disrupted the annual Machail Mata pilgrimage, causing significant damage to local infrastructure and raising urgent questions about administrative preparedness in the face of weather warnings.

