Left Menu

Catastrophe in Chisoti: Rescuers Race Against Time Amidst Jammu's Rains

The cloudburst in Chisoti, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed 60 lives and left many missing as rescues continue. Rescuers, including police and Army personnel, are on site amidst intermittent rains. The tragic incident disrupted the Machail Mata pilgrimage, affecting local infrastructure and sparking evaluations of administrative preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishtwar | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:42 IST
Catastrophe in Chisoti: Rescuers Race Against Time Amidst Jammu's Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cloudburst devastated the village of Chisoti in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, triggering a rescue mission on Friday amid challenging weather conditions.

The calamity has resulted in 60 fatalities, including two CISF personnel, with many more reported injured or missing. Rescuers continue their relentless search for survivors.

The disaster has disrupted the annual Machail Mata pilgrimage, causing significant damage to local infrastructure and raising urgent questions about administrative preparedness in the face of weather warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025