Mobile Heist Unveiled at Mathura Station

At Mathura Junction railway station, a coordinated operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) resulted in the arrest of five individuals linked to a mobile-theft gang. Among those apprehended was a woman suspected of playing a pivotal role in disposing of the stolen goods, officials stated on Friday.

During the operation, 221 stolen mobile phones and various gold jewelry pieces were recovered. The crackdown took place during a special drive aimed at reducing train crimes, according to GRP DSP Najmul Hussain Naqvi. The apprehended suspects were identified as Neeraj and his wife Santosh alias Riya from Delhi's Kashmere Gate, along with Yogesh and Shivkumar from Aligarh, and Akash from the Auraiya district.

RPF Sub-inspector Sujit Singh Chandel revealed that two of the suspects, brothers Shivkumar and Yogesh, operated a mobile repair shop where stolen phones were dismantled and repurposed. The five accused were presented in a railway court and subsequently remanded in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)