Capital Clash: Legal Battle Over Trump's Police Takeover in D.C.

A legal confrontation unfolds as Washington D.C. sues Donald Trump for attempting to seize control of the city's police. D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb aims to stop what he calls a violation of the D.C. Home Rule Act, which permits presidential control only under specific conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:47 IST
The legal tug-of-war in Washington D.C. escalated on Friday as D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. The lawsuit challenges Trump's attempt to commandeer the city's police force, a move deemed illegal by city officials.

The conflict intensified after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi shifted police department control from the city to DEA head Terry Cole. This transfer came amid Trump's deployment of federal troops, despite a decline in violent crime, sparking local outrage.

Legal experts are scrutinizing Trump's actions under the Home Rule Act, which grants presidential control in emergencies. D.C.'s attorney general maintains that Trump exceeded his authority, making the lawsuit a pivotal case in this nationwide debate.

