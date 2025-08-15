Capital Clash: Legal Battle Over Trump's Police Takeover in D.C.

The legal tug-of-war in Washington D.C. escalated on Friday as D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. The lawsuit challenges Trump's attempt to commandeer the city's police force, a move deemed illegal by city officials.

The conflict intensified after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi shifted police department control from the city to DEA head Terry Cole. This transfer came amid Trump's deployment of federal troops, despite a decline in violent crime, sparking local outrage.

Legal experts are scrutinizing Trump's actions under the Home Rule Act, which grants presidential control in emergencies. D.C.'s attorney general maintains that Trump exceeded his authority, making the lawsuit a pivotal case in this nationwide debate.

