Federal Challenge: California's Emissions Standards Under Fire

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Friday that it has initiated legal action against California, aiming to cease the state's enforcement of emissions standards specific to trucks.

This week, the DOJ lodged two lawsuits in federal courts targeting the California Air Resources Board for implementing preempted emissions standards through what it calls the "Clean Truck Partnership" with large truck and engine manufacturers.

According to a departmental statement, these legal moves are part of President Donald J. Trump's efforts to terminate the electric vehicle mandate, ensure a level regulatory playing field, and enhance consumer choice regarding motor vehicles.