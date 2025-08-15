Tragic Accident Sparks Protest in Chapia Village

In a tragic incident in Chapia village, a 19-year-old man was killed when a speeding SUV hit an auto rickshaw, which then fell on him, authorities reported.

Rakesh Kushwaha, the victim, was standing in front of his home when the accident occurred. The devastating impact spurred angry local residents to block traffic, demanding the arrest of the fleeing SUV driver.

Police officials successfully calmed the protests and stated that the body had been sent for post-mortem examinations, with efforts underway to trace the crime's perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)