Tragic Highway Accident: Overloaded Truck Crushes SUV, Killing Driver Instantly

An overloaded truck overturned onto a Bolero SUV on the Delhi-Nainital highway, crushing the vehicle and killing its driver, Firasat Khan, instantly. The incident caused significant traffic disruption and required an extensive rescue operation. The truck driver was injured and legal action is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An overloaded truck lost its balance and overturned onto a Bolero SUV, killing the driver instantly on the Delhi-Nainital highway. The tragic accident, which took place near Pahari Gate crossing in Rampur, occurred as the SUV was navigating a highway turn.

Authorities reported that as the truck driver attempted to avoid the SUV, it mounted the divider and toppled over, directly falling onto the SUV and crushing it. The Bolero's driver, Firasat Khan, was unable to escape the mangled vehicle, resulting in a fatality.

The incident led to a massive traffic jam, and rescue operations required cranes and bulldozers. The injured truck driver was sent to the hospital, and a thorough investigation is ongoing as police continue to examine all aspects of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

