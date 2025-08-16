Left Menu

Controversial Resettlement Plan: Gaza's Palestinians May Move to South Sudan

South Sudan and Israel are reportedly discussing a plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza in South Sudan, a proposal that has sparked strong opposition from Palestinian leaders. Though talks are ongoing, no agreement has been reached. Israeli and world leaders have dismissed the idea amidst ongoing humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 00:55 IST
Controversial Resettlement Plan: Gaza's Palestinians May Move to South Sudan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, South Sudan and Israel are reportedly engaging in talks to resettle Palestinians from conflict-stricken Gaza to South Sudan, according to sources who spoke to Reuters. The plan, which is still under discussion, has been met with strong opposition from Palestinian leaders, deeming it unacceptable.

The dialogue between South Sudan and Israel comes amidst prolonged violence in both regions, with the war in Gaza persisting for almost two years. While Israeli and South Sudanese officials are said to have discussed this matter, no definitive agreement has been reached. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly suggested that Palestinians should voluntarily leave Gaza, a notion rejected by Arab and global leaders.

Palestinian leadership has vocally opposed the displacement plan, equating it to another 'Nakba'. In recent meetings, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel emphasized that the discussions centered on foreign policy and South Sudan's humanitarian crisis, not on resettlement. The debate continues as international and local leaders reject the plan.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025