Controversial Resettlement Plan: Gaza's Palestinians May Move to South Sudan

In a controversial move, South Sudan and Israel are reportedly engaging in talks to resettle Palestinians from conflict-stricken Gaza to South Sudan, according to sources who spoke to Reuters. The plan, which is still under discussion, has been met with strong opposition from Palestinian leaders, deeming it unacceptable.

The dialogue between South Sudan and Israel comes amidst prolonged violence in both regions, with the war in Gaza persisting for almost two years. While Israeli and South Sudanese officials are said to have discussed this matter, no definitive agreement has been reached. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly suggested that Palestinians should voluntarily leave Gaza, a notion rejected by Arab and global leaders.

Palestinian leadership has vocally opposed the displacement plan, equating it to another 'Nakba'. In recent meetings, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel emphasized that the discussions centered on foreign policy and South Sudan's humanitarian crisis, not on resettlement. The debate continues as international and local leaders reject the plan.