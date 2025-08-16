Tragedy on the Freeway: Immigration Enforcement and Its Perils

An immigrant fleeing immigration agents was tragically killed when an SUV struck him as he ran across a freeway near a Home Depot store in Southern California, authorities stated.

The incident occurred after Monrovia police received reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities. City Manager Dylan Feik reported seeing ICE agents approach the store.

Despite no immediate pursuit by Department of Homeland Security officers, the individual fled, leading to the fatal accident, highlighting the intense climate surrounding immigration enforcement since President Trump intensified operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)