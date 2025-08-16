Cross-Border Connections: Mexico and Guatemala's Plan to Extend the Maya Train

In a historic meeting, the presidents of Mexico and Guatemala addressed shared challenges, focusing on extending the controversial Maya Train across their borders. Held in Guatemala's northern Peten region, the talks highlighted mutual goals in migration management, law enforcement, and economic growth.

The extension proposal, originating from former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, faced caution from Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo, who underscored the need for environmental preservation amid the project's potential economic benefits. Concerns about damage in Mexico's jungles underscore the importance of careful planning and alternative routes.

Addressing cartel violence along the Mexico-Guatemala border was also pivotal. Leaders emphasized cooperation to ensure border security and uphold justice. The discussions will continue as officials meet in Calakmul, southern Mexico, alongside Belize Prime Minister Johnny Briceño, signaling further collaborative efforts to secure a more equitable future for the region.