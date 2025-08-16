Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Rishikesh: Couple Swept Away by River Currents

A couple was swept away in the Chandrabhaga river in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Despite search efforts resuming on Saturday after starting on Thursday evening, they remain missing. Pintu and Lakshmi attempted to cross the river when they were caught by strong currents. Authorities continue search operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Rishikesh as a young couple, Pintu and Lakshmi, were swept away by the fierce currents of the Chandrabhaga river, a tributary of the Ganga, police reported on Saturday.

The couple, both in their mid-twenties and residents of Chandreshwar Nagar, attempted to cross the river near Mayakund but lost their balance. Vinesh Kumar, the in-charge of the Triveni Ghat police post, confirmed the incident occurred around 7 pm on Thursday.

Efforts to locate the couple were initiated immediately by water police and SDRF personnel but had to be paused at night. The arduous search resumed on Saturday morning, although the couple remains unaccounted for.

