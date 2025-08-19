Escalating Violence: A Deadly Year for Aid Workers in Conflict Zones

In 2024, aid workers faced the deadliest year on record, with an alarming 383 fatalities, almost half occurring in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to the UN humanitarian office. These grim statistics mark an increase from 293 deaths in 2023, highlighting a troubling trend.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher expressed concern over this staggering loss, describing the attacks as a 'shameful indictment of international inaction and apathy.' He issued a renewed call for global leaders to protect civilians and humanitarian workers while holding accountable those responsible for this rampant violence.

The Aid Worker Security Database reports significant violence against aid workers in 21 countries last year, with the highest incidents in Palestinian territories, followed by Sudan and South Sudan. Gaza, the West Bank, and Sudan were particularly deadly, underscoring the urgent need for effective international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)