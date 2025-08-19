Left Menu

India's Unwavering Stance: Economic and Cultural Ties with Taiwan

India maintains its established position on Taiwan, emphasizing economic, technology, and cultural ties without formal diplomatic recognition. Despite Chinese media reports on the subject, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar did not specifically address Taiwan in recent talks with China. The India-Taipei Association continues to foster bilateral trade and cultural exchange.

  • Country:
  • India

India remains steadfast in its stance on Taiwan, upholding a relationship centered on economic, technology, and cultural connections, government sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The clarification follows reports from Chinese media that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in a recent discussion with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, reiterated New Delhi's view of Taiwan as part of China. However, sources revealed that Jaishankar did not explicitly address the Taiwan issue during their conversation.

The Indian government highlighted its commitment to maintaining ties with Taiwan, similar to other global partners. Emphasizing economic, technology, and cultural links, India continues to engage with Taiwan through the India-Taipei Association, set up in 1995 to stimulate business, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

