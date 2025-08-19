Left Menu

Strategic Waves: A Joint Naval Exercise in the South China Sea

Navies from the Philippines, Australia, and Canada conducted a joint sail in the South China Sea, amid rising tensions in the region. This operation, part of broader military drills named ALON, aims to enhance military cooperation. Manila plans to increase such joint operations with international partners to curb Chinese aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:54 IST
Strategic Waves: A Joint Naval Exercise in the South China Sea
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Naval forces from the Philippines, Australia, and Canada have embarked on a joint sail through the contentious South China Sea, amidst escalating regional tensions. The collaboration follows a recent collision between Chinese vessels, yet officials assert the operation does not target any particular nation.

Comprising the Philippine frigate BRP Jose Rizal, the Australian destroyer HMAS Brisbane, and the Canadian frigate HMCS Ville de Quebec, the joint sail emphasizes the commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Aiming for regional peace and prosperity, activities are conducted within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, as confirmed by Colonel Dennis Fernandez.

This joint sail is part of the 15-day ALON exercises, signifying the largest-ever military collaboration between the Philippines and Australia. Initiated in 2023, ALON has expanded to include Canadian and U.S. contingents, addressing security challenges in the region. The Philippines is intensifying joint maritime activities to deter Chinese advances, evidenced by recent collaborations with India and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025