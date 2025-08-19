Juvenile Faces Charges for Snake Killing Video

A 12-year-old boy from Mujouna village was detained after a video of him killing a snake with a stick went viral on social media, officials confirmed. The incident, recorded in August, led to swift action by authorities.

According to Forest Department inspector Ugrasen Kumar, the incident came to their attention on August 17. The video, shared on Instagram, pushed authorities to take legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

A local court in Ballia heard the case, and the juvenile was subsequently sent to a government observation home, highlighting the serious implications of wildlife protection violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)