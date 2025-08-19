Uttarakhand HC to Review Temple Management Over Receiver Appointment

The Supreme Court has directed the Uttarakhand High Court to review a petition submitted by the 'sevayat' of the Maa Chandi Devi Temple in Haridwar. The plea seeks to halt an order mandating the Badri Kedar Temple Committee to appoint a receiver to oversee temple management.

A 'sevayat' is a priest responsible for the routine rituals and management of a temple. Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and S V N Bhatti instructed the district magistrate of Haridwar to report on any potential mismanagement issues within the temple's administration.

The petitioner, Mahant Bhawani Nandan Giri, argues that the high court's directive was issued without evidence or complaints and during an anticipatory bail hearing unrelated to temple management. The petition highlights the ongoing custodianship since the 8th century, asserting the high court's actions contravene natural justice principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)