Civet Chaos: Courtroom Closure Causes Commotion

Proceedings at Kerala High Court were halted due to a pungent odor from civets urinating in the ceiling. Urgent cases were expedited and the courtroom closed for cleaning. The smell had been an issue for days and traps were set, resulting in one civet being caught.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disruption at the Kerala High Court on Tuesday left court proceedings at a halt, as the courtroom was engulfed with a strong odor emanating from civets that had urinated in the false ceiling.

Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji took up only urgent matters before adjourning others and closing the room for cleanup, sources reported.

This civet concern had persisted for several days, though it intensified since Monday afternoon. Traps laid previously succeeded in capturing one civet, the government pleader noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

