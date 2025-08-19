Civet Chaos: Courtroom Closure Causes Commotion

A disruption at the Kerala High Court on Tuesday left court proceedings at a halt, as the courtroom was engulfed with a strong odor emanating from civets that had urinated in the false ceiling.

Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji took up only urgent matters before adjourning others and closing the room for cleanup, sources reported.

This civet concern had persisted for several days, though it intensified since Monday afternoon. Traps laid previously succeeded in capturing one civet, the government pleader noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)