Painter's Deadly Deception: A South Delhi Murder Mystery

In a chilling turn of events, a man and his three accomplices have been implicated in the murder of his wife in South Delhi. The husband, Shabab Ali, allegedly administered poisoned sleeping pills to his wife, whom he suspected of infidelity. The woman's body was later buried in a local graveyard, police announced on Tuesday.

The primary suspect, Shabab Ali, along with associates Tanveer Khan and Shahrukh Khan, have been detained by authorities, with efforts underway to locate the fourth accomplice. The victim, who was reported missing earlier in August, was discovered after police exhumed her body on August 15.

Authorities piecing together the timeline of events determined that the woman was last seen being transported unconscious in a vehicle. Upon interrogation, Ali confessed to the crime, revealing horrifying details of the murder and subsequent burial. Forensic experts have been called to assist in further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)