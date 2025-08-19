Left Menu

Neighbour Dispute Turns Violent in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

Mukesh Kumar Singhal, 49, was allegedly assaulted by his neighbor Samshad and associates in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, resulting in severe injuries. The police have registered a case, and Singhal is in stable condition while efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects involved in the personal dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:14 IST
  • India

A 49-year-old man named Mukesh Kumar Singhal was allegedly assaulted by his neighbor and associates during a dispute in Sangam Vihar, south Delhi. According to police reports, the attack left Singhal with deep cuts on his forehead and a swollen left hand.

Police stated that the attack was carried out by his neighbor Samshad, alias Bhuri, his younger brother, and their associates over a personal disagreement on Monday evening. Following the incident, Singhal was taken to Batra Hospital by family members and local helpers.

A case has been registered at the Sangam Vihar police station based on a PCR call, the victim's statement, and a medico-legal report from the hospital. While Singhal's condition is stable, police efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects involved in the dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

