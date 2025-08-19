Neighbour Dispute Turns Violent in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

A 49-year-old man named Mukesh Kumar Singhal was allegedly assaulted by his neighbor and associates during a dispute in Sangam Vihar, south Delhi. According to police reports, the attack left Singhal with deep cuts on his forehead and a swollen left hand.

Police stated that the attack was carried out by his neighbor Samshad, alias Bhuri, his younger brother, and their associates over a personal disagreement on Monday evening. Following the incident, Singhal was taken to Batra Hospital by family members and local helpers.

A case has been registered at the Sangam Vihar police station based on a PCR call, the victim's statement, and a medico-legal report from the hospital. While Singhal's condition is stable, police efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects involved in the dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)