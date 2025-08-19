High Court Extends Bail for Controversial Godman Asaram Bapu

The Gujarat High Court has extended the temporary bail of Asaram Bapu, a self-styled godman convicted of rape in 2013, until September 3. This decision comes after a division bench comprising Justices Ilesh Vora and PM Raval decided to continue the temporary relief initially set to end on August 21.

Asaram, who is serving life sentences in separate rape cases, has been granted temporary bail on health grounds. The Gujarat High Court had earlier extended his interim bail until August 21, citing his critical health condition, as he was in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court is set to review his interim bail plea in another rape case on August 29. Asaram had previously approached the Gujarat High Court following the Supreme Court's recommendation for an extension of his temporary bail, mainly due to health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)