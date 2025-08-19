Delhi High Court Weighs in on Minor Rape Survivor's Pregnancy
A 14-year-old rape survivor, abandoned by her parents and residing at a Delhi shelter home, will carry her 30-week pregnancy to term. The Delhi High Court will oversee the situation, citing medical advice against termination. The baby is planned to be given for adoption.
A 14-year-old rape survivor has agreed to give birth after the Delhi High Court heard her plea to terminate her 30-week pregnancy. The child, fathered by a cousin, will be put up for adoption.
The court, led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, addressed the complicated legal and medical concerns. Medical experts warned of the potential adverse effects of a termination on the girl's future reproductive health.
Legal constraints under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act influenced the court's stance. The case will see further reporting from the Child Welfare Committee and is set for an update on August 20.
