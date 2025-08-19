Preschool Teacher Jailed for Child Ill-Treatment

In a recent case highlighting issues in child care settings, Alamelu Paramaguru, a former preschool teacher of Indian origin, has been sentenced to a four-day jail term. The 57-year-old educator pleaded guilty to ill-treating a four-year-old girl in her care.

According to reports, Paramaguru kicked and bruised the child's shin after feeling that the girl almost tripped her. The situation escalated as the child hugged her injured leg in pain, only to be scolded by the teacher, as revealed by The Straits Times.

The incident, caught on CCTV in April 2024, led to a police report by the child's mother after noticing the injury. During the verdict, District Judge Koo Zhi Xuan acknowledged the former teacher's challenging circumstances, managing a class of 15, yet emphasized the inappropriateness of her actions.

