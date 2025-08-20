Left Menu

Forgery Scandal in Meghalaya: Fake Tribe Certificates Uncovered

A CSC operator in Meghalaya was accused of issuing fake Scheduled Tribe certificates, exposed when one was submitted for Aadhaar enrolment and failed QR code authentication. The district warns of legal consequences for CSCs illegally distributing such documents, as they serve to streamline government services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Williamnagar | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development from Meghalaya, authorities have cracked down on an operator of a common services centre (CSC) for allegedly distributing counterfeit Scheduled Tribe certificates, as per official reports on Wednesday.

The fraudulent operation was uncovered when a person submitted one of these fake certificates to the Deputy Commissioner's office in Williamnagar for Aadhaar enrolment. A critical moment came when the QR code failed to authenticate during a routine scan, the official highlighted.

The implicated operator, managing the Rainbow CSC at Rongsak, lacked the authority to issue such documentation. The district administration has issued stern warnings that any CSC, cyber cafe, or browsing centre found in similar activities will be subject to criminal proceedings. Common services centres play an essential role in delivering Government-to-Citizen e-services efficiently, aiming to increase transparency and reduce bureaucratic burden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

