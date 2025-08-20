Left Menu

Postal Hiccup: Scandinavian Deliveries to US at a Standstill

Swedish and Norwegian postal services are halting shipments to the U.S. due to the upcoming cancellation of a customs tax loophole. This policy change, initiated by the Trump administration, ends the 'de minimis' exemption for low-value packages, impacting international trade dynamics.

Updated: 20-08-2025 13:09 IST
  • Sweden

Swedish and Norwegian postal groups, PostNord and Posten Bring, have announced a temporary halt on shipments to the United States. This move comes in response to an impending policy change by the U.S. government.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration confirmed the termination of the 'de minimis' exemption, a regulatory clause allowing duty-free imports and minimal paperwork for parcels valued under $800.

Scheduled to take effect on August 29, the change prompts logistical reevaluation by international postal services as they adapt to new trade parameters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

