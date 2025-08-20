Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Maharashtra Court: Government Counsel's Untimely Death

Vinayak Chandel, a 48-year-old government counsel, was found dead by suicide inside a court in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Chandel reportedly hanged himself, and a suicide note was recovered. He had been appointed to the Wadwani court in January 2025. Details from the note are yet to be disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:58 IST
Tragic Incident at Maharashtra Court: Government Counsel's Untimely Death
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Vinayak Chandel, a 48-year-old government counsel, was found dead by suicide within the court building in Maharashtra's Beed district.

Chandel, appointed to the Wadwani court earlier this year, allegedly hanged himself. The discovery was made by court staff upon arrival at around 10:45 am.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene, though the police are yet to disclose its contents. This incident raises pressing concerns over mental wellness and support within demanding job environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025