Tragic Incident at Maharashtra Court: Government Counsel's Untimely Death

In a tragic turn of events, Vinayak Chandel, a 48-year-old government counsel, was found dead by suicide within the court building in Maharashtra's Beed district.

Chandel, appointed to the Wadwani court earlier this year, allegedly hanged himself. The discovery was made by court staff upon arrival at around 10:45 am.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene, though the police are yet to disclose its contents. This incident raises pressing concerns over mental wellness and support within demanding job environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)