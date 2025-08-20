Iran's Complex Dance with the UN Nuclear Watchdog
Iran’s foreign minister announced that while the nation passed a law restricting UN nuclear inspections, it cannot cease cooperation entirely. Despite Israeli-U.S. strikes diminishing site access, Iran continues dialogue with the IAEA, indicating potential negotiations. Iranian officials signal readiness for mature discussions with Washington.
In a complex geopolitical maneuver, Iran's foreign minister emphasized the country's continued, albeit constrained, cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog. This pronouncement followed the passage of a law mandating high-level security approval for inspections of nuclear sites.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has faced restricted access to Iran's nuclear installations since Israeli and U.S. forces conducted strikes in June. The legislation suspending cooperation surfaced after accusations by Iran that the IAEA facilitated these attacks through a critical report.
Despite these developments, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reassures that inspectors' work remains pivotal. Tehran has signaled continued dialogue with the IAEA and possible further negotiations with the U.S., although the latter awaits a readiness for more mature discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
