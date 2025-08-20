Bomb Hoax Sparks Investigation at North Paravoor Sub-Court

A bomb threat hoax triggered police action on Wednesday when an email falsely claimed that an explosive device had been placed at a sub-court in North Paravoor.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, supported by a dog unit, conducted a sweep of the area and concluded that the threat was not credible. Court staff were evacuated promptly after the email predicted an explosion between 1 pm and 2 pm.

Ernakulam Rural Police Chief M Hemalatha confirmed to the press that no explosives were found, and authorities are working to identify the email's originator, with a case set to be filed.

