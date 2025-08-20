Sudan's Smoldering Crisis: The Tragic Surge in Paramilitary Attacks

A paramilitary group led a ruthless attack on a village in south-central Sudan, leaving in its wake a scene of looted and burned homes, according to a medical group's latest report. The attack claimed the lives of seven people, including two children, and injured 13 others.

The assault by the Rapid Support Forces occurred in the agricultural community of al-Ghabshan al-Maramrah in North Kordofan. Medical professionals from the Sudan Doctors Network confirmed that the fighters also destroyed the village's only health care center and stole medical supplies.

This recent violence highlights a disturbing trend in Sudan, where rising tensions between the military and RSF have erupted into a wider civil conflict. The war has led to tens of thousands of deaths, significant displacement of civilians, and serious humanitarian crises, drawing attention and scrutiny from international bodies.

