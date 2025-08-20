Left Menu

Germany Urges Trade Harmony Amid New U.S. Tariffs

Germany's economy ministry calls for avoidance of further trade barriers following the U.S.'s announcement of higher import tariffs on steel and aluminium. The German government emphasizes the urgent need to prevent more trade restrictions and seeks further details on the U.S.'s new measures.

  • Germany

The German economy ministry has urged for the immediate avoidance of further trade barriers. This appeal follows the U.S. decision to impose higher import tariffs on various steel and aluminum products.

In a press conference in Berlin, the German economy ministry spokesperson emphasized, "It is clear that further trade restrictions must be avoided as a matter of urgency. That is our clear position on this." The statement reflects Germany's concern over the potential impact of these tariffs on global trade.

Despite the announcement, the German government has yet to receive detailed information about these new U.S. measures. As discussions continue, the focus remains on maintaining open and fair trade between the nations.

