Germany Urges Trade Harmony Amid New U.S. Tariffs

The German economy ministry has urged for the immediate avoidance of further trade barriers. This appeal follows the U.S. decision to impose higher import tariffs on various steel and aluminum products.

In a press conference in Berlin, the German economy ministry spokesperson emphasized, "It is clear that further trade restrictions must be avoided as a matter of urgency. That is our clear position on this." The statement reflects Germany's concern over the potential impact of these tariffs on global trade.

Despite the announcement, the German government has yet to receive detailed information about these new U.S. measures. As discussions continue, the focus remains on maintaining open and fair trade between the nations.