Punjab Women's Commission Demands Justice in Jalandhar Rape Case

The Punjab State Women Commission has intervened in the alleged rape case of a Jalandhar woman. Two men reportedly sedated, assaulted, and filmed the victim. A FIR has been filed against the accused by Jalandhar police. An investigation by a senior officer is underway to ensure swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:42 IST
The Punjab State Women Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a disturbing case involving the alleged rape of a woman in Jalandhar.

Two individuals, identified as Prabhjit Singh and Inderjot Singh, are accused of sedating, raping, and creating an objectionable video of the victim, which was subsequently shared on social media.

Jalandhar police have registered an FIR, and a police superintendent is spearheading the investigation. The Commission emphasized the seriousness of the allegations and reiterated its commitment to safeguarding women's rights and dignity.

