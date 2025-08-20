Punjab Women's Commission Demands Justice in Jalandhar Rape Case

The Punjab State Women Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a disturbing case involving the alleged rape of a woman in Jalandhar.

Two individuals, identified as Prabhjit Singh and Inderjot Singh, are accused of sedating, raping, and creating an objectionable video of the victim, which was subsequently shared on social media.

Jalandhar police have registered an FIR, and a police superintendent is spearheading the investigation. The Commission emphasized the seriousness of the allegations and reiterated its commitment to safeguarding women's rights and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)