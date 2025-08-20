Left Menu

Airspace Tensions: Pakistan Extends Ban on Indian Aircraft

Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian aircraft until September 23. The initial ban was imposed following tensions between the nations due to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. India responded with a reciprocal airspace closure. The tit-for-tat restrictions have been periodically extended since then.

Updated: 20-08-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:50 IST
Pakistan's aviation authorities have prolonged the ban on Indian aircraft using their airspace until September 23, as confirmed by a new notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority on Wednesday.

This extension disallows Indian airlines from operating flights over Pakistan's territory and affects both military and civilian Indian-owned or leased aircraft. The ban was originally implemented on April 23 amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Additionally, India matched the restriction by closing its airspace to Pakistani aircraft from April 30 onwards. These consecutive airspace denials have since been extended, with the first extension occurring on May 23.

