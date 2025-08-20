Left Menu

Haryana Government Grants Reservation to Ex-Agniveers in State Services

The Naib Singh Saini government has introduced a policy providing horizontal reservation for former Agniveers in state services. Ex-Agniveers will receive varying reservation percentages for 'Group-B' and 'Group-C' posts. They are exempted from physical and skill-related tests but must pass a written exam by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

Updated: 20-08-2025 21:52 IST
The Haryana government, led by Naib Singh Saini, has announced a significant policy shift by providing horizontal reservation for former Agniveers in various state services. The new policy was detailed in a letter issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, outlining specific reservation percentages for different service categories.

According to the policy, ex-Agniveers will receive a 1 per cent reservation in 'Group-B' posts needing skill expertise, and a 5 per cent reservation in 'Group-C' posts, excluding some categories. In critical areas like the home department, 20 per cent of police constable positions are reserved for them. Similarly, 10 per cent reservation will be applied to roles like forest guards, jail warders, and mining guards.

To ensure equitable distribution, the selection process relies on merit, with reserved posts filled by ex-Agniveers where suitable candidates are available. Those candidates will face exemptions from physical and skill proficiency tests but must still pass a written exam by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. The policy aligns with the Agnipath scheme's overarching goal of integrating former military personnel into civilian roles.

