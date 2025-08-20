Evolving U.S. Perspectives on Palestine Recognition Amid Gaza Conflict

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates a potential shift in American public opinion regarding the recognition of Palestine by United Nations member states. According to the poll, 58% of Americans are in favor of such a move, reflecting ongoing complexities amid the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The poll highlights a sharp partisan divide, with 78% of Democrats supporting U.N. recognition of Palestine, compared to only 41% of Republicans. This growing division could signal challenges for Israel, which relies heavily on U.S. military aid and diplomatic support, especially as the conflict with Hamas and tensions with Iran continue to escalate.

International pressure on Israel intensifies as allies like Canada, Britain, and France announce intentions to recognize Palestine as a state. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches critical levels, with widespread starvation looming. The call for U.S. action to assist those facing starvation in Gaza has been affirmed by 65% of poll respondents, spotlighting the dire need for humanitarian assistance amidst ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)