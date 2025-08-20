Left Menu

D.C. Crime Policy Reversal: Trump Administration's Federal Crackdown

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., won't charge individuals for carrying rifles or shotguns, shifting from previous policy amid Trump's crime crackdown. While citing Supreme Court decisions, law enforcement still seizes illegal guns. Crime rates in D.C. show a 7% decrease year-over-year despite increased federal presence and President Trump's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move marking a significant policy shift, federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., announced they will no longer charge individuals under local law that prohibits carrying rifles or shotguns. This decision aligns with President Donald Trump's intensified crime crackdown in the capital, a strategy involving the deployment of National Guard troops and federal agents.

District's U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro reinforced that while rifle and shotgun charges will be dropped, other illegal firearms possession cases will proceed. Citing Supreme Court decisions, Pirro claims the law contradicts expanded gun rights. The White House highlights the seizure of dozens of illegal firearms since the federal agent surge.

Despite these actions, statistics reveal D.C.'s crime rate has decreased by 7% from the previous year, mirroring statistics pre-crackdown. President Trump, however, insists crime data is manipulated, prompting a DOJ investigation. This ongoing dispute underscores tensions between federal interventions and local enforcement realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

