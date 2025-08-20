International Tensions Rise as ICC Faces New U.S. Sanctions

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has strongly criticized recent U.S. sanctions targeting four of its staff members, alleging a direct assault on the institution's independence. The sanctions, announced by President Donald Trump's administration, affect two judges and two deputy prosecutors.

The ICC issued a statement condemning the move as an attack not just on the court, but on the 125 states parties that support the judicial body. It also emphasized a broader threat to the rules-based international order and justice for millions of victims globally.

Despite the sanctions, the ICC affirmed its commitment to continue fulfilling its mandates as per its legal framework, undeterred by any pressure or threats from the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)