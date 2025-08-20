Left Menu

International Tensions Rise as ICC Faces New U.S. Sanctions

The ICC criticized U.S. sanctions targeting two judges and two deputy prosecutors, viewing them as an attack on judicial independence. The court emphasized its commitment to operating under international mandate, considering the sanctions an affront to global order and justice for innocent victims worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:39 IST
International Tensions Rise as ICC Faces New U.S. Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has strongly criticized recent U.S. sanctions targeting four of its staff members, alleging a direct assault on the institution's independence. The sanctions, announced by President Donald Trump's administration, affect two judges and two deputy prosecutors.

The ICC issued a statement condemning the move as an attack not just on the court, but on the 125 states parties that support the judicial body. It also emphasized a broader threat to the rules-based international order and justice for millions of victims globally.

Despite the sanctions, the ICC affirmed its commitment to continue fulfilling its mandates as per its legal framework, undeterred by any pressure or threats from the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025