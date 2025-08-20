Controversial Settlement Plan Threatens Future Palestinian State

British foreign minister David Lammy publicly condemned an Israeli settlement plan on Wednesday, asserting that its implementation would violate international law and threaten the stability of a potential Palestinian state.

The controversial E1 project has recently secured final approval from a defense ministry planning commission. Its proposed development threatens to sever the territorial continuity of the West Bank, effectively isolating it from East Jerusalem.

Minister Lammy articulated his concerns on social media platform X, emphasizing that if the plan proceeds, it would irreparably divide a Palestinian state, breach international law, and critically undermine efforts towards a two-state solution. He urged the Israeli government to reconsider its decision.

