Left Menu

Controversial Settlement Plan Threatens Future Palestinian State

British foreign minister David Lammy criticized an Israeli settlement plan, stating it would breach international law and jeopardize a two-state solution for Palestinians. The E1 project received final approval, threatening to split the West Bank and isolate East Jerusalem from a potential Palestinian state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:55 IST
Controversial Settlement Plan Threatens Future Palestinian State
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British foreign minister David Lammy publicly condemned an Israeli settlement plan on Wednesday, asserting that its implementation would violate international law and threaten the stability of a potential Palestinian state.

The controversial E1 project has recently secured final approval from a defense ministry planning commission. Its proposed development threatens to sever the territorial continuity of the West Bank, effectively isolating it from East Jerusalem.

Minister Lammy articulated his concerns on social media platform X, emphasizing that if the plan proceeds, it would irreparably divide a Palestinian state, breach international law, and critically undermine efforts towards a two-state solution. He urged the Israeli government to reconsider its decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HEC Infra Projects Secures Contracts to Boost Urban Water Distribution and Energy Infrastructure

HEC Infra Projects Secures Contracts to Boost Urban Water Distribution and E...

 India
2
Adani Logistics Park: Transforming Kochi into a Logistics Powerhouse

Adani Logistics Park: Transforming Kochi into a Logistics Powerhouse

 India
3
Karnataka Congress MLA Arrested in Major Betting Racket

Karnataka Congress MLA Arrested in Major Betting Racket

 India
4
Controversy Brews Over Proposed Bill Targeting Leaders with Criminal Charges

Controversy Brews Over Proposed Bill Targeting Leaders with Criminal Charges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025