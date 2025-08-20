Punjab Government Enacts Major Administrative Shake-Up

The Punjab government has executed a substantial reshuffle in its administrative ranks, reassigning 22 IAS and eight Punjab Civil Services officers with immediate effect. Notably, new deputy commissioners have been appointed for Mansa, Sangrur, and Bathinda.

The reshuffle includes IAS officer Navjot Kaur taking over as deputy commissioner of Mansa, while Rahul Chaba and Rajesh Dhiman have been assigned to Sangrur and Bathinda, respectively. Mohammad Tayyab has been named secretary of jails, with Gurpreet Singh Khaira as secretary of justice.

Further appointments include Kulwant Singh as director of local government and Showkat Ahmad Parray as special secretary of finance. The administrative shake-up extends to several other roles, indicating a strategic move towards efficient governance in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)