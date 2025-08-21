Trump's Global Diplomacy: Challenges and Achievements

During his second term, former U.S. President Donald Trump has navigated a complicated global landscape, positioning himself as a peacemaker in numerous international conflicts. His diplomatic efforts have ranged from addressing tensions in Armenia and Azerbaijan to mediating discussions between Israel and multiple Middle Eastern entities.

In addition to his efforts in the Middle East, Trump has struggled with resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, collaborating with international bodies while intermittently withdrawing and reintroducing sanctions against Russia. His dealings have not always yielded the desired outcomes, as tensions remain high in many regions.

Across the globe, Trump's interventions in disputes from East Asia to Africa highlight his administration's attempts to influence global peace dynamics. However, mixed results and persistent challenges underscore the complex nature of international diplomacy in areas like the Korean Peninsula and among South Asian nuclear powers, India and Pakistan.

