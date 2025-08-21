Guterres Urges Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after Israel began an operation in Gaza City. He warned of potential death and destruction and called for the reversal of new settlement plans in the West Bank while speaking in Japan at African development talks.
In a crucial call for peace, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, responding to Israel's recent announcement concerning an operation targeting Gaza City.
Speaking at an African development conference in Japan, Guterres highlighted the urgent need to halt potential death and destruction in the region.
Furthermore, he criticized Israel's new settlement expansion plans in the West Bank, deeming them "illegal" and urging their reversal.
