Guterres Urges Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions

In a crucial call for peace, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, responding to Israel's recent announcement concerning an operation targeting Gaza City.

Speaking at an African development conference in Japan, Guterres highlighted the urgent need to halt potential death and destruction in the region.

Furthermore, he criticized Israel's new settlement expansion plans in the West Bank, deeming them "illegal" and urging their reversal.

(With inputs from agencies.)