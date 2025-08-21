Auckland Wharf Expansion Becomes First Project Approved Under Fast-Track Law

The Government’s Fast-track Approvals Act has delivered its first major milestone, with approval granted for the Port of Auckland wharf expansion project. The decision marks the first consent issued under the new “one-stop approvals shop,” less than seven months after applications opened in February 2025.

Wharf Expansion and Key Features

The approved project will significantly upgrade Auckland’s waterfront infrastructure. It includes:

Construction of a reinforced concrete-piled wharf at the Bledisloe Terminal .

An extension to the Fergusson North Berth , increasing cargo-handling capacity.

Development of a cruise passenger terminal , enabling larger ships to dock.

Additional supporting upgrades to port facilities.

Construction is set to begin next month, creating jobs in Auckland and providing a wider economic boost for New Zealand.

Cutting Through Red and Green Tape

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop highlighted that the project’s approval demonstrates the Fast-track Approvals Act is working exactly as intended.

“The Act helps cut through the tangle of red and green tape and the jumble of approvals processes that have, until now, held New Zealand back from much-needed economic growth,” Bishop said.

He explained that the Act, signed into law shortly before Christmas as part of the coalition agreement between National and NZ First, allows eligible projects to bypass years of bureaucracy. Instead, applications are considered directly by expert panels established under the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

“This project will deliver lasting economic benefits by boosting the efficiency of a critical part of Auckland’s economy and supporting long-term growth,” Bishop said.

First of 149 Eligible Projects

The Fast-track Approvals Act contains a list of 149 projects eligible to apply for consideration. The Bledisloe North Wharf extension was the first to receive consent, following a 66-working-day review by an independent expert panel.

The panel assessed the application, attached conditions, and issued approval, ensuring environmental and community considerations were accounted for while enabling rapid progress.

Regional Development and National Growth

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones welcomed the decision and said the Government is eager to see more projects reach this stage.

“I am working closely with Minister Bishop to consider what tweaks to the legislation can be made to make this process even more efficient and get these projects approved and under way,” Jones said.

He added that the Port of Auckland expansion is a “clear example of how fast-tracking can create jobs, attract tourism, and strengthen regional and national economies.”

Current Pipeline of Fast-Track Projects

With the first approval secured, attention now turns to dozens of other projects in the pipeline. Expert panels are currently considering applications for:

Delmore (residential)

Maitahi Village (residential)

Milldale (residential development)

Tekapo Power Scheme (consent renewal)

Waihi North (mining extension)

Drury Metropolitan Centre

Sunfield (residential development)

Rangitoopuni (residential and retirement units)

Ryans Road (industrial subdivision)

Drury Quarry

Meanwhile, expert panels have been appointed and are preparing to assess:

Stella Passage (wharf extension and related works)

Taranaki VTM (seabed mining)

King’s Quarry extension

Looking Ahead

The Port of Auckland expansion represents a critical step toward modernising New Zealand’s infrastructure. By enabling larger cruise ships to berth and enhancing import/export capacity, the project is expected to improve Auckland’s status as a trade and tourism hub.

For the Government, it is also a powerful signal that the Fast-track Approvals Act is delivering on its promise—shorter wait times, faster approvals, and stronger economic outcomes.

As more projects clear the approval stage, the Act is set to become a cornerstone of the coalition’s strategy for growth, regional development, and national prosperity.