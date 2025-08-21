Explosive Discovery: School Compound Incident Sparks Investigation
Explosives discovered near a Vadakanthara school led to an explosion causing minor injuries to a student and an elderly woman. Police are investigating the incident, considering it a significant danger to life. Political parties have demanded a thorough probe into potential conspiracies.
Explosives found near a school in Vadakanthara have been confirmed as hazardous, according to a First Information Report (FIR). The discovery led to an explosive incident resulting in minor injuries to a student and an elderly woman.
The FIR details that 10-year-old Narayanan found the explosives at the Vyasa Vidhya Peedom school gate and caused an explosion when he threw one to the ground. Both he and 84-year-old Leela suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.
Police, alerted by school authorities, found additional explosives and suspect they were intended to endanger life. Political parties, including BJP and CPI(M), have called for further investigation into possible conspiracies surrounding the incident.
