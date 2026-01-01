Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Crans-Montana: Explosion in a Ski Resort Bar

An explosion at a crowded bar during New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, resulted in at least 10 deaths, with many injured. Emergency services responded, but the cause is unknown. A no-fly zone has been established as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes Crans-Montana: Explosion in a Ski Resort Bar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating explosion occurred at a New Year's Eve party in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, killing several and injuring many more, as confirmed by Swiss police on Thursday.

According to local reports and Sky News, as many as 10 people have lost their lives, though police have yet to confirm an official toll. At the time of the explosion, over 100 people were in the bar named 'Le Constellation'.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the fire that broke out at 1.30 a.m. (0030 GMT). Authorities have enforced a complete lockdown of the area, instituting a no-fly zone. The cause of the devastating blast remains undetermined as investigations are underway.

TRENDING

1
Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India

Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India

 India
2
Ola Electric's Hyperservice Boost: A Strategic Market Surge

Ola Electric's Hyperservice Boost: A Strategic Market Surge

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve at Crans-Montana

Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve at Crans-Montana

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Vehicle Surge: Record Registrations in 2025

Maharashtra's Vehicle Surge: Record Registrations in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026