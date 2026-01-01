Tragedy Strikes Crans-Montana: Explosion in a Ski Resort Bar
An explosion at a crowded bar during New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, resulted in at least 10 deaths, with many injured. Emergency services responded, but the cause is unknown. A no-fly zone has been established as investigations continue.
A devastating explosion occurred at a New Year's Eve party in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, killing several and injuring many more, as confirmed by Swiss police on Thursday.
According to local reports and Sky News, as many as 10 people have lost their lives, though police have yet to confirm an official toll. At the time of the explosion, over 100 people were in the bar named 'Le Constellation'.
Emergency services responded swiftly to the fire that broke out at 1.30 a.m. (0030 GMT). Authorities have enforced a complete lockdown of the area, instituting a no-fly zone. The cause of the devastating blast remains undetermined as investigations are underway.
