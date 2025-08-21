Left Menu

Dowry Harassment: Woman Pressured to Emulate Bollywood Actress

A woman has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of dowry harassment and mental torture. The allegations include body-shaming to have a figure like Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, forced workouts, food denial, and forced abortion. Police have registered an FIR and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A woman has lodged a formal complaint with law enforcement, claiming harassment and mental torture for dowry by her husband and in-laws, authorities have confirmed. The alleged abuse includes pressure to conform to the physical appearance of Bollywood's Nora Fatehi.

Her accusations extend to being coerced into taking an abortion pill, causing a miscarriage. Married for six months, she detailed her ordeal of enduring constant body shaming, with her husband, a physical education teacher, reportedly labeling her as 'fat and ugly.'

Officials have registered an FIR based on these allegations, and further investigations are ongoing. The woman also alleges that her husband is a womaniser and watches inappropriate content online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

