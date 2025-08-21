Dowry Harassment: Woman Pressured to Emulate Bollywood Actress

A woman has lodged a formal complaint with law enforcement, claiming harassment and mental torture for dowry by her husband and in-laws, authorities have confirmed. The alleged abuse includes pressure to conform to the physical appearance of Bollywood's Nora Fatehi.

Her accusations extend to being coerced into taking an abortion pill, causing a miscarriage. Married for six months, she detailed her ordeal of enduring constant body shaming, with her husband, a physical education teacher, reportedly labeling her as 'fat and ugly.'

Officials have registered an FIR based on these allegations, and further investigations are ongoing. The woman also alleges that her husband is a womaniser and watches inappropriate content online.

