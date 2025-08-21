Jitendra Singh Introduces Indian Astronauts, Hails Modi’s Space Vision

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Atomic Energy, Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today hailed India’s expanding achievements in space exploration, crediting them to the flagship mantras consistently practised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an ISRO press conference, Dr. Singh formally introduced the country to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, and Group Captain Prasanth B. Nair, who trained alongside him. The event was attended by senior officials, including Dr. V. Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, who outlined India’s roadmap for human spaceflight.

Three Mantras Driving India’s Space Growth

Dr. Singh said that the astronauts’ journey embodied three guiding principles championed by Prime Minister Modi over the last decade:

Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India): Reflected in the use of fully indigenous kits and technology during the mission—an approach that will also define the upcoming Gaganyaan programme. Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Nation Approach: Demonstrated by the contributions of institutions like the Department of Biotechnology, IISc Bengaluru, and several IITs, which designed experiments for the mission. Some pointed towards the possibility of creating a future “space physician” discipline. Vishwa Bandhu Bharat (India as a Friend of the World): Highlighted by the fact that while the mission was led by an Indian astronaut, its scientific benefits will reach all of humanity, strengthening global trust in India’s collaborative ethos.

“Shubhanshu’s space voyage vindicates the vision of an Atmanirbhar and Vishwabandhu Bharat,” Dr. Singh remarked, adding that the astronauts’ achievements symbolize India’s ability to blend traditional strengths with modern innovation.

Astronauts Share Their Space Experiences

Both astronauts engaged with the media, offering candid insights into their journeys.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla described his role as mission pilot of the Crew Dragon spacecraft , recalling months of rigorous training across multiple international agencies. He said the experience of living in space was transformative and offered lessons that cannot be captured on paper. He spoke of the physical adjustments of the human body in orbit , the significance of scientific experiments aboard the ISS , and the spirit of global teamwork among astronauts. Shukla said his most rewarding experience was interacting with children from space , inspiring them to dream of becoming astronauts. “That, for me, was the biggest win of this mission—that kids are already dreaming of space. The good news is that ISRO and India are ready to make these dreams a reality.”

Group Captain Prasanth B. Nair emphasised that training for Axiom-4 revealed how respected and admired India’s space programme is globally. He said international counterparts often expressed surprise at how much India had accomplished with limited resources, reflecting the country’s humility and efficiency. He highlighted India’s inclusive approach to space exploration, rooted in the philosophy of shared benefit and the oneness of humanity.

Both astronauts agreed that their experiences would prove invaluable preparation for India’s Gaganyaan mission, while also serving as a source of inspiration for the youth.

ISRO’s Human Spaceflight Roadmap

At the conference, Dr. V. Narayanan, ISRO Chairman, outlined the future of India’s Human Space Flight Programme, particularly the preparations underway for Gaganyaan, India’s first indigenous human spaceflight project. He emphasised that the astronauts’ participation in international missions was not only symbolic but also a strategic step in ensuring India’s readiness for complex human space exploration.

Narayanan further detailed upcoming missions that will consolidate India’s position as a major global player in space exploration, ensuring synergy between government agencies, private industry, and academia.

A Defining Moment in India’s Space Journey

Dr. Singh concluded by stating that the astronauts’ achievements represent more than individual milestones—they are national achievements that reaffirm India’s position as a responsible, innovative, and collaborative space power.

The event marks a defining moment in India’s space odyssey, showcasing the country’s determination to inspire new generations, advance science, and contribute meaningfully to humanity’s collective progress in space exploration.