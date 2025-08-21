Delhi's Safety Spotlight: Unraveling the Chief Minister Attack

The Delhi Police, in collaboration with central agencies, is meticulously investigating the brazen assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme. Sources revealed that the probe is tracking every movement of the accused, Rajeshbhai Khimji, from his entry into the capital to the incident site.

Central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, are aiding Delhi Police, as Khimji was captured following the attack at Gupta's Civil Lines camp office. The investigation delves into his motives, past activities, and potential conspiracies.

Enhanced security measures at the chief minister's residence and camp office are being implemented. The CRPF has reviewed security arrangements, and plans are in place to eliminate surveillance blind spots and improve safety protocols, ensuring public interaction continues during 'Jan Sunwai' sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)