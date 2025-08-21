Left Menu

Delhi's Safety Spotlight: Unraveling the Chief Minister Attack

The Delhi Police and central agencies are investigating the assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme. The accused, Rajeshbhai Khimji, was arrested and is being questioned for potential motives. Security measures are being enhanced following the attack, with increased surveillance and protection at Gupta's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 19:58 IST
The Delhi Police, in collaboration with central agencies, is meticulously investigating the brazen assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme. Sources revealed that the probe is tracking every movement of the accused, Rajeshbhai Khimji, from his entry into the capital to the incident site.

Central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, are aiding Delhi Police, as Khimji was captured following the attack at Gupta's Civil Lines camp office. The investigation delves into his motives, past activities, and potential conspiracies.

Enhanced security measures at the chief minister's residence and camp office are being implemented. The CRPF has reviewed security arrangements, and plans are in place to eliminate surveillance blind spots and improve safety protocols, ensuring public interaction continues during 'Jan Sunwai' sessions.

