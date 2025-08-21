Rengma Reserve Forest: Planting New Roots Amid Displacement Concerns

Reports of attempted encroachment in Assam's Golaghat district by Naga communities have been dismissed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He confirmed that both Assam and Nagaland governments are set to launch a significant plantation initiative in the region later this week.

During a press briefing, Sarma highlighted discussions with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio regarding the alleged land occupation at Rengma Reserve Forest. The area had recently undergone a massive eviction, freeing an expansive 11,000 bighas of land from encroachments.

Sarma expressed gratitude to the Nagaland government and the Environment and Forest Department of Assam for their role in the eviction process. He also addressed shifting 'soft power' dynamics in Assam, stressing concerns over educational achievements and job opportunities for ethnic Assamese populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)