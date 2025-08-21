Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea Sparks Controversy Amid Legal Struggles

Jair Bolsonaro, former Brazilian President, drafted a letter seeking political asylum in Argentina, amidst claims he violated court orders related to his Supreme Court trial. The letter was stored on his phone following the confiscation of his passport. Bolsonaro and his son face accusations of interfering in the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:16 IST
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea Sparks Controversy Amid Legal Struggles
Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is under scrutiny for allegedly drafting a letter seeking political asylum from Argentine President Javier Milei. The Brazilian federal police discovered the unsent letter on Bolsonaro's phone two days after his passport was seized, according to reports released on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro faces accusations of violating court orders during his Supreme Court trial for purported coup plotting to overturn the 2022 election. The Brazilian police allege Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo attempted to interfere with the trial. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro's legal team expressed shock at these claims, maintaining their client's compliance with imposed restraining orders.

Additionally, the police report accuses Bolsonaro of seeking foreign backing, pointing to a recording in which he asks Martin de Luca, a lawyer for Trump's Media & Technology Group, to review a social media post supportive of Trump. Bolsonaro's actions have sparked broader tensions, with both Trump and the U.S. Treasury reacting to the ongoing legal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025