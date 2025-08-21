Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea Sparks Controversy Amid Legal Struggles

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is under scrutiny for allegedly drafting a letter seeking political asylum from Argentine President Javier Milei. The Brazilian federal police discovered the unsent letter on Bolsonaro's phone two days after his passport was seized, according to reports released on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro faces accusations of violating court orders during his Supreme Court trial for purported coup plotting to overturn the 2022 election. The Brazilian police allege Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo attempted to interfere with the trial. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro's legal team expressed shock at these claims, maintaining their client's compliance with imposed restraining orders.

Additionally, the police report accuses Bolsonaro of seeking foreign backing, pointing to a recording in which he asks Martin de Luca, a lawyer for Trump's Media & Technology Group, to review a social media post supportive of Trump. Bolsonaro's actions have sparked broader tensions, with both Trump and the U.S. Treasury reacting to the ongoing legal disputes.

