Controversy Erupts Over 130th Constitution Amendment Bill

M V Govindan criticizes the BJP-led central government for introducing the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, which he claims undermines democratic values by allowing political opponents to be jailed on false charges. He also condemns actions against journalists and discusses internal issues within the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:26 IST
Controversy Erupts Over 130th Constitution Amendment Bill
M V Govindan, Kerala's state secretary, has sharply criticized the BJP-led government for proposing the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, alleging it paves the way for a fascist regime. Govindan argues the bill signifies a departure from democratic principles, targeting political adversaries with potential imprisonment on fabricated charges, leading to disqualification from office.

He further accused the central government of misusing investigative agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate and CBI, to intimidate opposition leaders. Govindan also condemned the harassment of senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar, describing it as a significant infringement on press freedom.

Govindan called on the Congress to address the resignation of state Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkoottathil amid harassment allegations and dismissed accusations against CPI(M) leaders. He emphasized his point while protests erupted over three new bills presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which aim to penalize top political figures facing serious criminal charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

