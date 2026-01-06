Call for Freedom: Demand for Release of Venezuelan Political Prisoners

Following the U.S. apprehension of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, Maria Corina Machado, a prominent opposition figure, has intensified demands for the liberation of Venezuela's political prisoners.

Her movement, Vente Venezuela, is urging authorities to release an estimated 863 political detainees, encompassing both civilian and military individuals.

The call highlights ongoing human rights concerns, underscoring a broader fight for justice within the troubled nation.

