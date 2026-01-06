Call for Freedom: Demand for Release of Venezuelan Political Prisoners
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's movement has called for the immediate release of all political prisoners in Venezuela. This demand follows the U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The Vente Venezuela movement highlights the plight of 863 political detainees, urging authorities to free them without delay.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:32 IST
Following the U.S. apprehension of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, Maria Corina Machado, a prominent opposition figure, has intensified demands for the liberation of Venezuela's political prisoners.
Her movement, Vente Venezuela, is urging authorities to release an estimated 863 political detainees, encompassing both civilian and military individuals.
The call highlights ongoing human rights concerns, underscoring a broader fight for justice within the troubled nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turbulent Times: The Fall of Nicolas Maduro
Capture and Controversy: The Fall of Nicolas Maduro
U.S. Swoop in Caracas: The Capture of Nicolas Maduro
Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro makes his first appearance in a US courtroom following his capture, reports AP.
Nicolas Maduro's Dramatic U.S. Court Appearance: A New Chapter in Narco-Terrorism Trials