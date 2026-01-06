Left Menu

Call for Freedom: Demand for Release of Venezuelan Political Prisoners

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's movement has called for the immediate release of all political prisoners in Venezuela. This demand follows the U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The Vente Venezuela movement highlights the plight of 863 political detainees, urging authorities to free them without delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:32 IST
Call for Freedom: Demand for Release of Venezuelan Political Prisoners
Maria Corina Machado

Following the U.S. apprehension of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, Maria Corina Machado, a prominent opposition figure, has intensified demands for the liberation of Venezuela's political prisoners.

Her movement, Vente Venezuela, is urging authorities to release an estimated 863 political detainees, encompassing both civilian and military individuals.

The call highlights ongoing human rights concerns, underscoring a broader fight for justice within the troubled nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grants Bail with Strict Conditions in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Grants Bail with Strict Conditions in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

 India
2
G7 Finance Ministers Gather to Strategize on Rare Earth Supply Chains

G7 Finance Ministers Gather to Strategize on Rare Earth Supply Chains

 Belgium
3
Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over Maharashtra Election Irregularities

Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over Maharashtra Election Irregularities

 India
4
Sebi Proposes 30-Day Lag for Stock Data Education Use

Sebi Proposes 30-Day Lag for Stock Data Education Use

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026